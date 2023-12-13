Vegan travel in India: The land of chai, yoga and ahimsa

Excited to share that my first feature on travelling in India as a vegan is now available in the Global Vegan Magazine.

Read it here. (Page 96) onwards.

If India has been in your sights recently, or you’ve ALWAYS wanted to discover the country, but with someone who is from there, this might be an opportunity – please read on!

After I turned plant-based, I began to discover a different side of the country and have been pleasantly surprised during my recent travels with the rich diversity of plant-based foods.

However, a bit of planning and research is required as there’s no one word to describe being ‘vegan’ in the country. A combination of various terms usually works.

As a traveller, it’s also generally safer to opt for vegetables rather than animals (due to sanitation/health/environmental issues + not knowing where the meat comes from). So even if you’re not vegan or plant-based, eating more vegetarian foods when in India might also be safer.

In March/April 2024, and October/November 2024 I am planning exploratory trips to Southern India covering Goa, Pondicherry and the city of Bangalore, incorporating the following:

delicious vegan/plant-based cuisine

interesting sights and sounds

local cultural experiences

experiences hosted with local artists/artisans

wellness (yoga/meditation/walking/hiking)

India on wheels Beautiful sights Portuguese influenced architecture Pondicherry: former French colony