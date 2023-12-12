Land of chai, ahimsa and yoga

My travel feature is now online at Global Vegan Magazine.

Read it for free here. (Page 96 onwards)

When I turned plant-based (and eventually vegan) around 2019, it was more of a gradual transformation. The way I travel changed, but my focus still remains finding the best food, experiences, sights and sounds!



In 2023, I had some of the best experiences in terms of travel in India and Thailand.

I hope to share some of these experiences with anyone who’s interested in travel to India in 2024, but in a more eco-friendly, sustainable way and with a plant-based focus.

If India’s been on your mind, do feel free to fill up this survey and register your interest!

The Kinder Travel Co: Adventure with Anita